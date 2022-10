A man has been charged in a shooting at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg over the weekend that injured eight people. 20-year-old Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming is accused of firing shots were fired into the crowd at an outdoor gathering on Devon Lane around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. The victims ranged in age from 18 to 27. Their injuries were not life-threatening. Police are investigating whether anyone else was involved in this incident.