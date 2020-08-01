Man critically injured in car vs. motorcycle crash in Lynchburg

Lynchburg Police are investigating a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash that left a man critically injured yesterday. It happened at 4:30 in the 2400 block of Rivermont Avenue. Police say a vehicle was turning from Rivermont onto Norfolk Avenue and hit an oncoming motorcycle. The 42-year-old man on the motorcycle is in critical condition. The 23-year-old man who was driving the vehicle is charged with reckless driving.

Here is the entire release from Lynchburg Police:

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash in the 2400 block of Rivermont Avenue.

On March 17, 2022 at 4:30 pm, officers from the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the 2400 block of Rivermont Avenue in reference to a vehicle crash. Officers determined that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Rivermont Avenue and attempted to turn onto Norfolk Avenue. When it made this left turn, it pulled in front and struck a motorcycle that was traveling westbound on Rivermont Avenue. Medics from the Lynchburg Fire Department arrived and began life saving measures on the driver of the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, a 42-year-old male, was transported to the Lynchburg General Hospital and is currently listed in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year old male, was charged with reckless driving.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer M. Bauserman of the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455- 6047.