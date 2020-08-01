Man in Custody After Robbery at Dollar General

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in custody after an armed robbery at Dollar General this morning.

On March 29, 2022, at 8:05 a.m., Lynchburg Police (LPD) responded to Dollar General at 2312 Memorial Avenue for report of an armed robbery at the business. An employee reported that a man had entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the cashier. When the cashier refused to open the register, the man fled the business on foot to the area of E.C. Glass High School which had already initiated a “lockout.”

Responding officers noticed a man matching the description of the suspect in the area of the baseball field at E.C. Glass. Within 13 minutes of the original 911 call, LPD officers were able to make contact and take him into custody without incident.

Jermaine Tajaun Green, 27, of Madison Heights was arrested and charged with the following:

Armed robbery

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Green was transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg. The handgun was determined to be an Airsoft gun.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

