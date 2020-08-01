Man in custody after standoff with Lynchburg police

A Roanoke man who barricaded himself inside a Lynchburg home yesterday is now in custody. Police say 30-year-old Jasper Reed Jackson of Roanoke barricaded himself inside the house in the 2500-block of High Street when authorities tried to execute a search warrant and several arrest warrants. Police initially believed the residents were hostages but later determined they were they were in the house of their own free will.

Members of the Lynchburg Police Department’s Crisis Negotiations Team were able to de-escalate the situation and take Jackson into custody peacefully. He faces numerous charges.

Here is the entire news released from Lynchburg Police:

Suspect in Custody after Barricade

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has taken a suspect into custody after a barricade lasting more than two hours.

On February 25, 2021 around 10:00 a.m., members of the Lynchburg Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, and other federal agencies responded to the 2500-block of High Street to execute a search warrant and several arrest warrants for Jasper Reed Jackson, 30, of Roanoke.

When officers arrived, they attempted to speak with Jackson and he barricaded himself in a residence with several hostages.

(later correction: The individuals inside the residence with the suspect were not hostages. We determined they were in the residence of their own free will. )

Members of the Lynchburg Police Department’s Crisis Negotiations Team responded to assist with taking Jackson into custody. After spending hours speaking with Jackson, officials were able to de-escalate the situation and take Jackson into custody peacefully.

He was arrested on the following outstanding warrants out of Roanoke City unrelated to today’s incident. Additional federal warrants are pending.

Two counts of malicious wounding

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Assault

Brandishing a firearm

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.