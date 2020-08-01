Man in custody for firing shots at Buffalo Wild Wings

A Lynchburg man is behind bars after a shooting in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot last night. It happened just before 8:30. Witnesses said 28-year-old Eric Scott Moore fired shots then ran away, where police caught him on Wards Road shortly afterward. Nobody was injured. Moore faces numerous charges including attemped second Degree Attempted Murder and being drunk in public.

Here is the entire news release from Lynchburg Police:

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) has charged a man in connection with a shooting that occurred at Buffalo Wild Wings last night.

On October 13, 2022 at 8:21 p.m., Officers responded to Buffalo Wild Wings located at 3812 Wards Rd for a report of shots fired. 911 callers reported that a male discharged a firearm in the parking lot of the restaurant. Callers provided a description of the male who was leaving the scene on foot.

While responding to the scene, LPD Officers located the male suspect on Wards Rd where he was apprehended without incident. A handgun was recovered from his person.

Eric Scott Moore (28), of Lynchburg, was taken into custody and later charged with the following:

Assault

Concealed Weapon

Concealed Weapon While Intoxicated

Property Damage

Reckless Handling of a Firearm

Maliciously Shoot at an Occupied Vehicle

Second Degree Attempted Murder

Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony

Discharge Firearm in City

Intoxicated in Public.

Moore was transported to the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center and held without bond.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident which appears to be isolated.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer C. Harris at 434-455-6060 x 564 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

The Lynchburg Police Department would like to thank the Liberty University Police Department for their assistance.