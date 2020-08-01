Man in serious condition after stabbing

A man is in custody following a malicious wounding that occurred on Jefferson Street earlier this evening. On October 3, 2022, at 6:28 p.m., the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) responded to 1009 Jefferson St. for a report of a stabbing. Officers located an adult male with significant stab wounds inside of the apartment building and began rendering aid. The man was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

An adult male suspect at the same location was arrested without incident. He remains in police custody at this time and charges are pending further investigation. It is believed that the two men involved are known to each other and there is no ongoing threat to the community.