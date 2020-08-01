Man injured in Florida Ave. shooting; police search for stolen vehicle

Lynchburg Police are looking for a stolen vehicle in connection with a shooting yesterday that injured a man in the 1500-block of Florida Avenue. It happened around 1pm. Police say the man was walking in the parking lot of Greenfield Market when he was shot in the back. He’s been treated and released. Police are now looking for a black 2021 Infiniti QX8 that was reported stolen November 6th. The vehicle has Massachusetts tags.

Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is searching for a vehicle which may have been involved in the malicious wounding on Florida Avenue, today:

2021 Infiniti QX8, black in color. A vehicle of the same make and model was reported to LPD as stolen on November 6, 2022. At the time of the reported theft, the vehicle was displaying Maryland license plate: 2TLW69.

The victim in this case has been treated and released from the hospital.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this news release.