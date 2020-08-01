Man injured in Lynchburg shooting; 2nd in as many days

Malicious Wounding in the area of Cabell and Amherst Streets



LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a malicious wounding that occurred in the area of Cabell and Amherst streets, last night.

On October 31, 2022, at 10:37 p.m., LPD officers responded to the area or Cabell and Amherst streets for a report of shots fired. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an extremity.

The male was transported to the Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of injury.

LPD Criminal Investigations Unit responded to assist with the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.