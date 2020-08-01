Man injured in Pierce Street shooting



LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a malicious wounding incident that is reported to have occurred in the 900 block of Pierce Street, last night.

On November 5, 2022, at 10:36 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Pierce Street for reports of shots being fired and a vehicle leaving the scene.

While officers were responding to Pierce Street, another caller stated an adult male, who was currently in the 1300 block of Buchannan Street, had been shot. Additional officers responded to the 1300 block of Buchannan Street where they located a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire and an adult male who had been shot in the leg.

Officers on scene in the 900 block of Pierce Street located a house that had been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported at the house.

LPD Forensic and Criminal Investigation Units responded to the scene to further investigate this incident.

The adult male victim, located on Buchannan Street, was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury where he was treated and released.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and any additional information will be provided as an update to this news release.