Lynchburg Police say a man was shot last night at Maple Ridge Apartments at 600 Reusens Road. It happened just before 9:30. Witnesses told police that someone had been shot and had left the area. Witnesses reported that 3 unknown masked individuals fired the shots and then fled in a dark-colored vehicle. A short time later a man came to the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is expected to recover. Police don’t have any suspects.