Man injured in weekend shooting behind Greenhaus Beer Garden

Lynchburg Police are investigating a shooting that took place behind Greenhaus Beer Garden a little after 1am Saturday. LPD officers were on foot patrol near the intersection of 12th and Main Streets when gunshots rang out in the parking lot behind the bar. Officers entered the lot and located a man with a gunshot wound to the lower leg. First aid was rendered until he was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment. He is expected to recover.

Lynchburg police released surveillance footage of the incident was retrieved from Greenhaus and LPD is asking for assistance in identifying those involved.