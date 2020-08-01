Man issued summons after leaving dog in hot car

Leave your pets at home on hot days. That’s the message from Lynchburg’s animal warden after a dog was left unattended in a car at River Ridge Mall this week when temperatures were in the 90s. Warden Ryan Ball says the dog was showing signs of distress so police freed it and took it to the Humane Society. It was unharmed. Ball says this kind of situation happens often:

Ball says the dog is back with his owner — who will have to go to court and may face a fine of up to $250 for failing to adequately care for a companion animal.