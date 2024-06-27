Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Lynchburg motel

Here is the information from Lynchburg Police:

Lynchburg, VA – On June 27, 2024, at 8:03 p.m., officers with the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) were attempting to arrest a wanted man at the Super 8 Motel located at 3736 Candlers Mountain Road. When officers contacted the man in the hotel room, they discovered that he was armed with a weapon and had barricaded himself with a female hostage.

After attempted negotiations failed, the man confronted officers while holding the female hostage. When he refused to follow repeated commands to disarm, an officer discharged a department-issued handgun, striking the man. LPD officers immediately rendered aid but the man did not survive. No LPD officers were injured during the incident and the female was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for evaluation.

The Virginia State Police have been contacted and requested to conduct an independent criminal investigation into the incident. The LPD will simultaneously conduct an internal investigation.

As is normal practice, when an officer discharges a department-issued firearm in the performance of their duties, they are placed in a non-enforcement, limited duty assignment until the completion of the investigation. One officer in this case has been placed on limited duty.