Man Passes Away in Pittsylvania County Crash

Virginia State Police announced that one person passed away following a 2 vehicle crash on Friday. The accident happened on Friday morning in Pittsylvania County at the intersection of Dry Fork Road and Wi Powell Road. The crash occurred when a 2001 Toyota Camry failed to yield the right of way and while making a left turn was struck by a 2020 Western Star tractor trailer. The Toyota was being driven by 75 year old David Scarce from Dry Fork and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Virginia State Police are investigating the crash.