Man, pets die in Gladys fire

Campbell County fire officials are investigating a fatal fire yesterday afternoon in Gladys. It broke out around 2:30 at the single-family home in the 2000 block of Tabor Road. Authorities say one man inside succumbed to his injuries. Several animals were unable to escape the fire. The fire is being treated as accidental due to an electrical issue.
|MEDIA RELEASE Campbell County Issues Statement on Tabor Road Fire
RUSTBURG, VA – Campbell County was notified of a fire in a single-family home in the 2000 block of Tabor road in Gladys on 2/13/22 at approximately 2:25 pm.
Units from Gladys Fire, Altavista Fire, Citizens Emergency Crew, Campbell County Public Safety, and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched. Additional units from Brookneal and Rustburg also responded.
Once on the scene, crews from Gladys and Altavista quickly located one male victim inside the home.
The victim was removed from the structure and transferred to Campbell County Public Safety EMS care; however, the victim succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
Several animals were unable escape the fire.
The incident was investigated by the Campbell County Fire Marshal’s Office and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire is being treated as accidental due to an electrical issue.