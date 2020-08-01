Man seriously injured in Lynchburg shooting

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at McCausland Ridge Apartments last night. Around 9:30, officers responded to 2075 Langhorne Road for a report of shots fired and found a man with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries. A Campbell County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit helped with the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Lynchburg Police or Central Virginia Crimestoppers.