Man wanted for multiple catalytic convert thefts

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in the search for an individual wanted for multiple felonies.



William Franklin “Hank” Carr, is currently wanted for four (4) felony warrants, and is suspected in multiple thefts involving catalytic converters from the Central Virginia area. As a result, there are charges in Campbell County, as well as other jurisdictions pending.



Carr, age 39, is described as white male, white light brown, close cropped hair and blue eyes. He may be driving a 2010 Nissan Altima, dark blue in color with a Virginia tag – XGH-6657.



Anyone with information regarding the location of Carr is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.



You may also visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org. Enter a tip ONLINE at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

