Man wounded in shootout with Lynchburg Police after New Year’s Eve chase

Lynchburg Police say three officers fired on a man who was shooting at them after a chase on New Year’s Eve. Police say it began shortly after 11pm when they tried to stop a vehicle that nearly hit two pedestrians on Main Street. They say the driver, 29-year-old Jonathan D. Poe crashed into a parked vehicle in the 2100-block of Memorial Avenue then began firing on officers as they approached. Three officers fired back and Poe was struck. He’s now in critical but stable condition and faces three counts of attempted capital murder and possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. State Police are now investigating.

Here is more information from the Lynchburg Police Department:

Officer-Involved Shooting on Memorial Avenue

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On December 31, 2022, at 11:19 p.m., officers of the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) attempted to stop a Chrysler sedan that almost struck two pedestrians in the area of Main Street. The driver of the vehicle fled from police and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit led police through the downtown area of Lynchburg where the suspect eventually crashed into an unoccupied, parked vehicle in the 2100-block of Memorial Avenue. As officers attempted to approach the vehicle, the suspect produced a handgun and began to shoot at the officers. As a result, three LPD officers discharged their department-issued handguns and the suspect was struck during the exchange. No LPD officers were injured during the shooting.

The suspect, Jonathan D. Poe (29), of Lynchburg, was treated at the scene by officers until the arrival of Lynchburg Fire & EMS personnel. He was then transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where he is listed in critical, but stable condition. He has been charged with the following:

Reckless Driving

Disregarding a Signal by Law Enforcement Officer to Stop

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony (3 counts)

Attempted Capital Murder (3 counts)

Chief Ryan Zuidema contacted the Virginia State Police and requested that their agency investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Requests for any additional information should be directed to the Virginia State Police.