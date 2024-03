Head men’s basketball coach for the James Madison Dukes, Mark Byington joins The Sportsline to discuss the success of the 2024 JMU team, including why the players are the ones that deserve the credit for leading the program to new highs, on how the state of Virginia (and being an assistant at UVA and VT) helped mold his coaching career, and if the accomplishments of this season will impact the Dukes basketball program moving forward.