New York Post columnist Mark Cannizzaro joins The Sportsline to talk wild 2024 PGA Championship weekend, including his thoughts on Scottie Scheffler’s hectic weekend and if it’s likely his charges from Louisville will be dropped, on it being the right time for Xander Schauffele to finally get that first career major tournament victory, and why despite it’s drawbacks, Valhalla continues to be a good site for the PGA.