New York Post columnist Mark Cannizzaro joins The Sportsline to talk dramatic ending to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst, including if Rory McIlroy lost the tournament of if Bryson DeChambeau won it, on McIlroy skipping the post-event media session and releasing a statement later Monday, and if the growing connection between DeChambeau and the fans is legitimate due to his maturity as a player.