On this shortened edition of The Sportsline, we go out to special coverage of the Donald Trump trial and final verdict, we then return with Mark Fry of the Homestead to talk golf and Scottie Scheffler, Quinn Madden joins us to discuss his transition to becoming a standout for the Lynchburg Hornets baseball team, and Eddie Ranuska speaks on unfinished business for EC Glass men’s lacrosse in the VHSL playoffs.