PRN’s Mark Garrow joins The Sportsline to recap NASCAR’s huge weekend, as they crown there new champion, including what type of representative of the sport he thinks new champ Ryan Blaney will be, on why he believes the final race of the year should be held at a different track each season, and what ‘silly season’ offseason headline he’ll be keeping an eye on + why this may have been Denny Hamlin’s last shot at a title.