Performance Racing Network’s Mark Garrow joins The Sportsline to recap the biggest day of the year for NASCAR, including how Ricky Stenhouse Jr winning the Daytona 500 was a huge upset, on even after two events (The 500 and The Clash), we still haven’t learned much about the 2023 Cup Series season, and on why Joey Logano laughing off the tough finish and not being a sore loser was good for the sport.