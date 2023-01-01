Mark Peake Breaks Down Virginia Budget

State Senator Mark Peake joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about passing the state budget, some of the things in it including road relief for I-81, not having taxes on the purchase of digital goods, how much of the broadband connection will the area get, was there still toll relief in the budget for Newport News, are local governments going to have to increase their funding for schools for mandated changes, will a deal be reached on skill games, will the 1% taxes for schools resolution be brought back up, and more.