State Senator Mark Peake joins Brian and Anthony on The Morningline to talk about his announcement to run for the 8th District Senate Seat, what the new District 8 looks like, what is the new Senate going to look like and is it going to run smoothly, the marijuana legalization process, second hand smoke and kids in school, what he’s hearing about the current state of the budget, the electric car battery plant and should Youngkin have kept it in Virginia, and more.