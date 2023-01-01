Mark Peake Talks Special Session For The General Assembly

State Senator Mark Peake joins Brian and Anthony on The Morningline to talk about his reactions to the 5th District Congressional Primary and Lynchburg Ward IV Primary, recap the Special Session that happened in Richmond this week to address the Military Families Tuition Program and Skill Games, did Louise Lucas think that 80% of the Senate was going to go along with it, will it be repelled, is there any chance of anything happening with Skill Games before the next General Assembly Session, and more.