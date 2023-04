SB Nation sports writer Mark Schofield joins The Sportsline to talk the latest signings and rumblings in the offseason of the NFL, including why athletes who want to make it to the NFL should participate in multiple sports in high school, on what he made of Baltimore’s signing of Odell Beckham Jr., and what to expect in this month’s draft and if we’ll see 4 QBs taken in the first 4 selections.