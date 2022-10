Candidate for Lynchburg City Council, Marty Misjuns, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the surplus money the city has and what should be done with it, would Lynchburg be better with an elected schoolboard and will politics become an issue, what Lynchburg needs to do to address violent crime, affordable housing and should it be a priority for city council, poverty rates, his lawsuit against the city, and more.