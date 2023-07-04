Marty Misjuns Talks Moving Forward With The 89 Cent Tax Rate

Lynchburg City Councilman, Marty Misjuns, joins Brian and Anthony on The Morningline to talk about the letter that him and three other Republicans on council sent to the City Manager, why the mayor was not included on the letter, are we going to get locked into the 89 cent tax rate, the bomb threat at City Hall, will there be the 5% raises across the board for city employees, the high number of managed vacancies, would he be for an outside auditor to come in and look at the budget, how he thinks we can see measurable change in crime rates in just three months, his relationship with the City Manager, Wynter Benda, and more.