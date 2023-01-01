Marty Misjuns Talks School Board’s Decision to Close Sandusky Elementary School

Lynchburg City Councilman, Marty Misjuns, joins Brian and Anthony on The Morningline to talk about the state of Lynchburg City Schools, the administration, is he worried about the school board, the idea of moving students from Sandusky Elementary School to Sandusky Middle School, what role does City Council play in the decision making, wanting a joint meeting between City Council and the School Board, is City Council going to put out the $15M for Bass Elementary School, a comment that he made about public safety employees during the work session on Tuesday and a scenario that he brought up, and much more.