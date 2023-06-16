Maryland man charged with fatally shooting Wintergreen police officer

The Wintergreen Police Department is remembering an officer who was killed in the line of duty Friday night. State police say Officer Chris Wagner was responding to an assault at a home on Arrowood Lane when he encountered the suspect in woods behind the home. Police say 23-year-old Daniel M. Barmak of Towson, Maryland shot Wagner after getting Wagner’s service weapon away from him during a struggle. Barmak was also injured. He’s charged with capital murder. Wagner had been with Wintergreen police since 2020.

Here is more information from Virginia State Police:

WINTERGREEN, Va. – A Maryland man has been arrested for assaulting two men and fatally shooting a police officer Friday night in Nelson County’s Wintergreen community. The Virginia State Police has charged Daniel M. Barmak, 23, of Towson, Md., with capital murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two felony counts of malicious wounding. Barmak is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The incident began shortly after 10 p.m. Friday (June 16, 2023) when an emergency call came into the Wintergreen Police Department about Barmak assaulting two other adult males at the residence they were all staying at on Arrowood Lane. After calling police, the two injured males fled the residence on foot. The two 23-year-old males were both transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Wintergreen Police Officer M. Christopher Wagner II, 31, was the first to arrive at the residence. He encountered Barmak in the woods and a struggle ensued. During the course of the struggle over Wagner’s department-issued handgun, Barmak shot and killed the officer. Barmak was also shot during the encounter.

Wintergreen Police and the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office took Barmak into custody without further incident. Barmak was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury sustained during the incident.

Inside the residence, state police recovered illegal narcotics. Wagner’s department-issued handgun was recovered at the shooting scene in the woods.

Wagner’s remains have been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination and autopsy.

At the request of Wintergreen Police Chief Dennis Russell, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is investigating the incident.

STATEMENT FROM THE NELSON COUNTY OFFICE OF THE COMMONWEALTH’S ATTORNEY: The Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney is working with the Virginia State Police during the ongoing criminal investigation. We extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Officer Wagner’s family, the Wintergreen Police Department, and Wintergreen community. The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office is committed to pursuing a just and legal resolve to this case.