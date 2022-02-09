Masks Off: Virginia Senate passes bill to end school mask mandates

Feb 9, 2022 4:00 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bipartisan majority in the Virginia Senate has voted to pass legislation that would ban public school systems from imposing mask requirements on students. The measure passed the Senate Wednesday and now heads to the GOP-controlled House of Delegates. The house is expected to advance it to Gov. Glenn Youngkin for his signature. Youngkin is cheering on the legislation, which emerged in the Senate earlier this week. He called the Senate vote a win for students across Virginia.

But Democrats who voted against the bill said it would strip local school boards of their authority.