Masks optional for Bedford and Campbell County students beginning today; Lynchburg City Schools keeps mandate

It’s “mask off Monday” for many students in the area. Today’s the day Governor Youngkin’s executive order for optional masking goes into effect. Masks will be optional for students in Bedford County and Campbell County schools.

Masks will be required in Lynchburg schools. After hearing from many parents for and against masks, the Lynchburg School Board voted 7-2 Friday to continue masking, saying their legal guidance is that local divisions may continue to require masks. Superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards:

School Board Chairman James Coleman voted in favor of requiring masks:

Dr. Atul Gupta voted against it:

The Amherst County School Board will have a meeting later this week to decide; in the meantime, the mask policy stays in place.