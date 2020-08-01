Masks will be mandatory in Lynchburg schools, optional in Bedford County schools

Area school boards are making decisions on whether kids will be required to wear masks when school starts later this month.



The Lynchburg School Board voted 7-2 to follow the superintendent’s recommendation that masks be required for all students and teachers despite vaccination status.

Board member Gary Harvey was in favor:

Board member Atul Gupta was opposed:

Gupta_masks

Many parents and teachers turned out both in favor and against the mandate. Superintendent Crystal Edwards:

Edwards_masks

The School Board gave Edwards the authority to set the mask policy in the future without their vote, meaning she can change the policy based on circumstances.

Meanwhile, masks will remain optional in Bedford County. The board met in a special closed session last night to discuss last week’s vote, and afterward made the announcement:

Bedford county masks :12

Last week’s vote was 4-3 in favor of making masks optional in Bedford County.