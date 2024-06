OutKick Sports hockey expert Matt Reigle joins The Sportsline to talk to discuss the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final, including his thoughts on the Edmonton Oilers being down 0-2 in the series again the Florida Panthers, on if the Oilers can get into the head and rattle Panthers standout goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, and if the early series physicality will continue in game three and beyond + his prediction to win it all.