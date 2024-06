OutKick’s hockey expert Matt Reigle joins The Sportsline to talk 2024 Stanley Cup Final tightening up, including if the huge momentum swing by the Edmonton Oilers can lead to a game 6 win and a possible game 7, on goalies Stuart Skinner for Edmonton and Sergei Bobrovsky for the Florida Panthers and their impact on the series thus far, and if Connor McDavid’s current playoff run ranks amongst all-time greats with Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.