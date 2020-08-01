Matthew & Phil: Maranatha Farms

Matthew & Phil with Maranatha Farms dropped by The HOME Show on WLNI to talk all about regenerative farming and raising animals humanely to create a local food source in Bedford County. They also shared the services they offer with Farm2URDoor subscriptions, deliveries, and scheduled tours starting this summer

After taking a field trip to Maranatha Farms this week, we also had the chance to taste test some of their chickens’ eggs in a quiche that Kirsten made – and Matthew & Phil shared more about the life cycle of the chickens on their property

Learn more at www.maranathafarms.com