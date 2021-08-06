McAuliffe wins nomination; sets up race against Glenn Youngkin

Democrat Terry McAuliffe easily won his party’s nomination in his quest for a return to the governor’s mansion in Virginia. That sets up what’s expected to be a hotly contested general election against GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin, who is a wealthy businessman and political newcomer. In his victory speech Tuesday night, McAuliffe made the case that Youngkin is too conservative for a state that’s long been trending blue. Youngkin shot back, describing Virginia as a state that over the past two Democratic governorships has gotten less safe, more expensive and has been lacking in economic opportunities.

Del. Hala Ayala wins Democratic primary for Virginia lieutenant governor, vies to be 1st woman in the office.

Incumbent Mark Herring defeats challenger Jay Jones in Democratic primary for Virginia attorney general.

