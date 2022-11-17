Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head

BC-US–University of Virginia-Shooting, 5th Ld-Writethru

Nov 17, 2022 8:22 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says three University of Virginia football players who were shot on a chartered bus as they returned from a field trip to their campus each died of a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death for Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler was released Thursday in response to a request from The Associated Press. LaKeshia Johnson, an administrator with the medical examiner’s office, also said the manner of death was homicide. Authorities say the suspect in Sunday’s shooting, university student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., faces second-degree murder and other charges. He’s being held without bond.