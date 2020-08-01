Mendenhall upset Virginia game vs Seminoles was called off

Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall wants the Atlantic Coast Conference to take another look at its COVID-19 protocols and procedures. He says he and athletic director Carla Williams have contacted the league after the Cavaliers flew to Florida last Friday only to learn their game against Florida State would not be played because of COVID-19 issues involving the Seminoles. Virginia was the second team in as many weeks to travel to Tallahassee, Florida, for naught. Florida State’s scheduled game Nov. 21 against No. 4 Clemson was called off hours before kickoff..