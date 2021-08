Midstate Wellness can help drive down your company’s health care costs while improving corporate culture. Mike Zealand and Avery Bullock joined the Morningline to explain. Also, for any private company in Lynchburg with over 50 employees who wants a better understanding of how MidState can help drive down health care cost and improve employee productivity, MidState Wellness will give a complimentary Injury Profile Assessment for the management team for up to 5 individuals.