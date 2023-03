Mike Barber joins The Sporsline to talk more on Virginia’s loss to Furman in the NCAA Tournament, including why UVA shouldn’t change their low-pace, slow-tempo style because it has won them “100% of their national championships,” on why Kihie Clark was able to stay and answer every media question, and why a low-post threat could be the missing key for the Cavaliers + why Duke is playing great and on a path to the Final Four.