On this edition of The Sportsline, Hokie analyst Mike Burnop stops by to discuss being honored at the UVA-Tech game and how VT was able to defeat Virginia, Larry McReynolds of FOX Sports drops by to recap the Clash at the Coliseum event and preview the Daytona 500, Brendan Marks of The Athletic on UNC-Duke and the state of ACC basketball, and Monday Mourning on the lowlights of the weekend.