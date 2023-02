Virginia Tech radio analyst Mike Burnop joins The Sportsline to talk the Hokies coming out on top of the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, including what it was like for him to be personally honored during halftime of the UVA-VT game, on why the Hokies were able to knock off the ‘Hoos in this big in-state rivalry game, and how Tech can build up a nice winning streak because of the upcoming lackluster schedule.