FOX Sports bracketologist and college hoops writer for the Sporting News, Mike DeCourcy joins The Sportsline to break down how we got our 2024 men’s bracket, including how close Virginia was to missing the NCAA Tournament altogether, on how bid stealers screwed over the Big East by preventing births for St. John’s and Seton Hall, and why he picked Arizona, UConn, Tennessee, and Kentucky for his Final Four.