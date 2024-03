Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller and Investigator Giovanni Cucci join Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the arrest made on an undocumented immigrant that had abducted a 15 year old girl from Ohio, was she with him voluntarily, how they were able to find him in Bedford County, what his connection to the residence is, how has technology changed their job, where he will stand trial first, was anything in this case surprising for them, and more.