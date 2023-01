Cleveland.com sports writer, covering the Cincinnati Bengals, Mike Niziolek joins The Sportsline to talk about state of the Bengals following Monday Night’s game, including what it was like being in the stadium for the Buffalo-Cincinnati game and being in that atmosphere following Damar Hamlin’s injury, on the new tiebreaker and playoff plans for teams in the AFC playoffs, and looks ahead to week 18 and the playoffs for the Bengals.