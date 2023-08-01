Mini-camps at National D-Day Memorial: July 6, August 1

One-Day Mini-Camps at the National D-Day Memorial

Bedford, VA – The National D-Day Memorial will host two one-day, mini-camps for rising first, second, and third graders on July 6 and August 1, 2023.

From 8:30AM – 1PM each day, campers will travel back to June 1944 to explore the most important events of that month, from the capture of Rome to D-Day to the Battle of Saipan! Activities will vary, so register for one or both days.

The camp fee is $30 per student, per day and $25 per additional sibling, per day. Snacks are provided. Register online at store.dday.org and look under the Event Tickets tab. For more information, email education@dday.org or call 540-586-3329.