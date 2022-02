Saturday, February 26, 2022

4:00 PM 7:00 PM

The Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) is a winterrific family-friendly walk to raise funds to support vulnerable families and individuals—those experiencing hurt and homelessness.

CNOY reminds us that our work is not over to end homelessness in Lynchburg. Together, we walk to raise awareness and funds. Each step we take brings someone closer to safety, health, and home.

Team up, walk, and fundraise! Register today!